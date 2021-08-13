Ware County closing schools, Glynn County closing government offices to public due to COVID outbreaks

Two Southeast Georgia counties battling COVID outbreaks are closing offices and schools.

The Ware County School System announced Friday that it's closing schools because of the number of positive COVID cases there. To the east in Glynn County, officials announced the closure of all government buildings to the public starting Monday, also due to COVID outbreaks in that area.

Of Ware County's 5,905 students, 76 student have tested positive for COVID, 679 are quarantined, school officials said. Sixty-seven of the school district's 950 employees have tested positive for COVID and 150 are quarantined.

Ware County school officials sent out the following alert just before 2 p.m. Friday:

Due to a sharp increase in the number of active positive COVID cases reported among students and staff members as well as the number of individuals who are currently quarantined, the Ware County School System will temporarily cease daily operations for traditional and digital students and most staff members through Friday, August 27, 2021. Staff members who are required to work will be notified directly. During this two-week pause, no instruction will take place. In-season extra-curricular practices and competitions will continue as scheduled.