Walmart on Normandy Blvd. temporarily closed for extra cleaning amid surge in COVID cases

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Walmart has temporarily closed its Normandy Boulevard location in Jacksonville to allow extra time for the store to be cleaned as COVID-19 cases across the country continue to rise.

The store closed Sunday and will reopen at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, the company said in a statement.

During the closure, a third-party specialist will further sanitize the store and associates will also have time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community.

When the store reopens Tuesday, officials will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings, according to the statement.

In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers, Walmart is also offering easy access to vaccines for associates.

Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock. If associates choose to schedule their vaccinations elsewhere, the company said it will provide two hours of paid leave.

Additionally, Walmart associates who receive the vaccine are given a $75 bonus for doing so.