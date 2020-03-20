Walmart plans to hire more than 9,400 associates in Florida by the end of May with several job opportunities available in Jacksonville.

In a news release, the company said these positions are due to the strong demand that its stores are seeing across the country in response to COVID-19.

The 9,400 in Florida is out of 150,000 new associates the major retailing company plans to hire by the end of May.

The positions are going to be temporary at first, but Walmart says many will turn into permanent positions.

Walmart says this overall initiative is to also help out Americans who may be temporarily unemployed as a result of COVID-19.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores,” said McMillon. “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”

Last week, Walmart made an announcement of its new COVID-19 emergency leave policy that provides support to associates if they are impacted by the coronavirus in the following ways: 1) If they are uncomfortable coming to work right now and choose to stay home; 2) If they are part of mandated quarantines or 3) if they have a confirmed case of the virus.