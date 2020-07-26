Volunteers needed for phase three of COVID-19 vaccine trials in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research will be entering phase three of two COVID-19 vaccine trials Monday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research is one of a few private sites across the country that was awarded COVID-19 vaccine trials. Monday, researchers start phase three of two vaccine trials.

According to Dr. Michael Koren, the medical director for the center, he and his team are working on two different vaccine studies. The first is with the company Pfizer, and the second is with drug maker Moderna.

Koren said they're looking for 500 people in the Jacksonville area to get doses of the vaccines and be a part of the study. If you want to volunteer, you can visit the center's office at 4085 University Blvd. S., Suite 1 in Jacksonville. You can also visit the center's Fleming Island location at 1679 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Suite D on the second floor to enroll.