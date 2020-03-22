CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — Camden County residents are being asked to comply with a voluntary curfew that has been issued in the county to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The curfew goes into effect Monday and lasts from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., according to a news release by county officials. Exceptions will be made for travel to work, medical treatment, fuel, food or medicine pick-up and delivery.

The county said the goal of the curfew is to reduce the burden on public safety and medical care so that both services can continue to handle issues that need an immediate response, such as cardiac events, motor vehicle accidents and others.

Though the curfew is voluntary, the county warns other actions may become necessary to protect the community from the virus, including:

Mandatory Curfew (8:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m.)

Mandatory limiting of all public gatherings to 10 people or less

Mandatory ordering of restaurants and bars to close for in-house dining and only open to serve food via pick-up, delivery or drive‐thru

Voluntary Shelter-in-Place

Mandatory Shelter-in-Place

A woman from Charlton County recently tested positive for COVID-19 and underwent treatment at a Camden County hospital. As of 12 p.m., the total number of confirmed cases in the state is 600 and 23 deaths have been reported.

