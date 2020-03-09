Virtual counseling available to students during pandemic, but social worker wants you to pay close attention to their behaviors

“If they see a change in behavior that can be a flag,” licensed clinical social worker Stephanie Peyton said could be a sign to seek help for your child.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Counseling services available to students have largely moved online during the pandemic. It’s created some challenges that parents, teachers and therapists are working to solve.

For a mom and licensed clinical social worker, Stephanie Peyton said that may not be ideal, but it’s a service that those in need should not be without.

“They’re able to still have that connection and support,” Peyton said.

Students are able to talk through problems, but she said the remote interaction could pose issues for families lacking technology.

Peyton added schools are often a frontline with teachers noticing changes in students. With many moving to virtual instruction, seeing how kids interact and their body language can be a challenge.

“During the school year, there’s a greater opportunity for different eyes to be on these kids and be able to reach out and say ‘hey I think something is going on,'” Peyton said

She added that everyone in a child’s life should be paying attention to their mental health and explained an early sign that may warrant seeking help: “If they see a change in behavior, that can be a flag,” Peyton said.