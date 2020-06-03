If you’re coming down with cold or flu symptoms you might be a little more worried right now it’s COVID-19. You call your local hospital and ask to be tested for the virus, but what if you’re told they won’t?

Doctors say they’ve been asked what symptoms does it take to be tested for COVID-19. We verified if you feel sick, where is the best place to go first and can you be tested right away for COVID-19.

If you have cold or flu symptoms, the first person to see is your primary care physician. He or she can run a series of tests for the flu or other respiratory illnesses first.

“We need to rule all that out first before we go down a testing criteria for COVID-19,” says Chad Neilsen, UF Health's Director of Infectious Disease.

Since we can verify there is a criteria to be tested for COVID-19, what does it consist of?

The first criteria is having respiratory or flu-like symptoms and have traveled to or have had contact with someone who has traveled to countries with high cases of COVID-19.

Those countries are China, Mongolia, Iran, South Korea, Italy, and Japan.

“If there’s travel to those countries within 14 or more days and they’re still showing those flu-like symptoms they’re going to be ones who we’re going to be looking at a little bit closer for potential testing for COVID-19,” Neilsen says.

If testing by your primary care physician rules out flu or other respiratory illnesses, he or she will take into account your symptoms, travel history, and any contact with people who may have COVID-19.

If your primary care physician thinks you fit the criteria to be tested for COVID-19, he or she will then contact the necessary health authorities for testing.

However, doctors also remind that in the event you do contract the virus, it isn’t a death sentence. More than 50,000 people have recovered from the 96,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

Doctors say you’re more likely to get the flu than COVID-19.

They also say one of the biggest questions they’re getting right now is, “am I more likely to get COVID-19 than the flu?”

According to the CDC, the flu kills 10 to 30 thousand people in the US each year. We verified what the risks are of getting the flu versus COVID-19

Neilsen says to keep things in perspective, that “flu really is the bigger concern here right now locally in Jacksonville as well as the United States.”

This year 32 million Americans had the flu compared to only 80,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in China, the epicenter of the virus.

However, doctors say COVID-19 spreads quicker than the flu, so does that mean there’s a bigger risk of catching it?

Not quite.

Though COVID-19 spreads faster than the flu, the CDC says flu activity in the US is higher than COVID-19, making it more likely to catch the flu.

The same steps to combat the flu can also combat COVID-19. That includes washing your hands, cough etiquette, and keeping your distance if you or someone you know is sick.