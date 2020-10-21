'Vast majority' of Fletcher High School students asked to quarantine amid COVID-19 outbreak

This news comes after the Neptune Beach school announced it will remain in virtual instruction through Duval HomeRoom through Oct. 29.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — First Coast News has learned that a "vast majority" of Fletcher High School students were asked to quarantine, according to Sonya-Duke Bolden, the support technician for Duval County Public Schools' public relations and marketing department.

"The situation at Fletcher High School continues to move in the wrong direction with the number of cases climbing," she said. "There are now more than 40 known cases, including cases involving the swim and dive team and other athletic teams."

Bolden said this information was communicated to students, parents and staff.

This news comes after the Neptune Beach school announced it will remain in virtual instruction through Duval HomeRoom through Oct. 29 because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to an email from the school's principal.

As of Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported more than 30 positive cases linked to the school community, the email says. That number indicates an even higher number of close contacts that need to be identified through DOH contact tracing.

"It is difficult for the Department of Health to accurately identify all close contacts," the email says, "but it is clear that the number of close contacts would exceed the district’s threshold requiring the school to isolate if more than 20% of the students are needing to quarantine."

While the school remains in online instruction, all extracurricular activities including athletic practice and competitions will be suspended, according to the school district.

For more information, visit the school's website here.