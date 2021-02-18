Winter storms continue to impact COVID-19 vaccine deliveries in Florida

Publix will announce future appointment scheduling opportunities when the company receives its vaccine allotment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — COVID-19 vaccine shipments continue to be delayed due to winter storms impacting other parts of the country.

The delays have led Publix not to schedule any new appointments for first doses in Florida.

While no new appointments are available, customers with appointments for their second dose should arrive at the Publix Pharmacy at their scheduled date and time, the company said in a news release.

Customers that already have appointments are not impacted by the delays.

Customers can also check here for the latest updates regarding the next opportunity to schedule an appointment.

Publix is not the only one experiencing vaccine shipment delays.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced on Twitter that the federal deliveries of Moderna vaccine are still delayed by severe weather.

Officials said the state is working closely with providers to reschedule appointments as needed and will provide updates as more information becomes available.