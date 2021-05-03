Winn-Dixie now offering vaccines to educators, at-risk people

The newly eligible groups include daycare workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie grocery stores have expanded their vaccine eligibility to include educators and medically vulnerable individuals under the age of 65.

In a news release, Southeastern Grocers, Inc., announced that its stores will now offer an additional 5,900 free Moderna vaccines at 124 store locations, while supplies last.

The newly eligible groups include daycare workers, preschool teachers and educators in elementary, middle and high schools to be vaccinated with no age limit.

In addition, the company said Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores will also administer vaccinations to people under the age of 65 that are deemed medically vulnerable by a physician.

The stores will also continue to offer free vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and adults ages 65 and older.

The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance and appointments will be made on a first-come, first-served basis, the company said.

Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance must present a valid driver’s license or social security card.