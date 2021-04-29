Winn-Dixie, Harveys Supermarkets resume use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine at all pharmacy locations

Walk-up administrations will now be offered in all pharmacies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Following the CDC's and FDA's recent announcement, several providers have resumed the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie pharmacy locations, announced Thursday that the company will also be resuming the administration of the Janssen one-dose vaccines.

In addition, walk-ups are now permitted in all in-store pharmacies as an added convenience to customers, the company said.

Customers will still have the option to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments through the online scheduling tool.

When scheduling an appointment, customers will be able to view available vaccines at each pharmacy location and then will be prompted to schedule a second dose, as needed.

To learn more about vaccines being administered at Winn-Dixie, click here.