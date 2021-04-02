When will it be your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

After seniors age 65 and up, who is next in line to receive the vaccine?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — Many of you want to know when it will be your turn to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control has laid out a vaccination rollout plan. However, states can alter that, and Florida has.

We’re in the first phase right now. That means people on the federal vaccine priority list are healthcare personnel and people in long-term care facilities.

Florida has added people who are 65 and older to that list.

After that is Phase 2. The CDC recommends that list include people 75 and older, along with frontline essential workers such as firefighters, police officers, food and agricultural workers and people who work in grocery stores, in public transit and in education.

People in the third phase, according to CDC recommendations are people 65 to 74, people 16 to 65 with underlying medical conditions and other essential workers such as those in transportation, logistics, food service, construction, finance and public safety.

But remember, these are CDC recommendations, and the states can alter those guidelines.

First Coast News asked Infectious Disease Doctor Mohammed Reza, "In Florida, do we know what the phases are?"

His response was, "We really don’t. We do need to have that comprehensive guidance from our state government."

And then there’s the question: When?

Reza said as of now there is no vaccination percentage threshold each phase much reach in order for the country or state to proceed to the next phase.

"That really has not been determined or specified per se. Every state and really, every county, is doing this differently," Reza said.

He added that it depends on the vaccine supply as well.