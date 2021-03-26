What I Learned: 'I got the vaccines and then I got the virus. How did that happen?'

A local breast cancer survivor is frustrated but then learns something to change her irritation into gratefulness.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — "I was blown away. I thought, like so many people, if you get vaccinated there's no way you're going to get the virus," says Bobbi de Cordova-Hanks.

Bobbi is a three-time cancer survivor and a pioneer in the Jacksonville area in helping women face breast cancer and beat it.

At age 85, she's still spunky. In her senior care facility, though, she was on lockdown for the last year during the pandemic. She says her meals were delivered onto a table outside her room. She worked hard to stay safe.

She got two Pfizer vaccinations, one Jan. 16 and the other Feb. 6. Then she waited for the two weeks afterwards, as instructed, to be "fully innoculated."

But two days prior to that date, Bobbi says she went to her doctor's office and it was "very crowded."

On Feb. 26 she got some upsetting news. She says, "They came to my door that night and knocked on my door and said, 'You're positive and you'll be quarantined.'"

So Bobbi wanted to know, "Why did I still get the virus?"

Dr. Gregory Poland, Director, Vaccine Research Team, Mayo, Rochester, says, "Unfortunately, you got exposed during that time period." The time, he says, before she was fully inoculated.

Dr. Mohammed Reza, Infectious Disease specialist, says he understands Bobbi's frustration. But Bobbi has fought advanced breast cancer, thyroid cancer, and skin cancer and she's had heart issues.

Dr. Reza says he expects to see more and more "breakthrough cases," and, sometimes, it could be due to a person's health. He says, "If your immune system is weakened, you may not have that robust response ... that 94 to 95%."

But Dr. Poland wants Bobbi -- and everyone to know -- that the vaccine means protection from much worse consequences. He says, "You have protected yourself against being admitted to the hospital or dying or going to the ICU and being on a ventilator."

Now Bobbi is grateful for the vaccinations she received.