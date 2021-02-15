Florida vaccine shipment delayed by winter storm sweeping the US

The state reports Monday and Tuesday's shipments will be delayed.

TAMPA, Fla — Vaccines heading to Florida have been delayed due to the massive weather system sweeping parts of the U.S., according to Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz.

The state says it received the alert Monday as an intense winter storm pummels tens of millions of people from Texas to New Jersey with ice and snow.

According to the Florida Department of Health's latest report, 1,284,052 people across the state's 67 counties have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Another 1,103,298 people have received the second dose, meaning they are considered fully immunized.

The CDC reports that 4,514,300 vaccine doses have been distributed to the Sunshine State.

It is unclear at this time what impact the delayed shipment will carry for the state, though appointments at pharmacies and drive-thrus in the Tampa Bay area continue to fill up fast.