UNF sets up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for employees 65 and older

The clinic will be at the UNF Field House on Feb. 2 and Feb. 3. Employees must schedule an appointment and fill out a form before receiving the vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week for university employees who are 65 or older.

The clinic will take place at the UNF Field House on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and Wednesday, Feb. 3, between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

According to the university, the clinic will administer the Moderna vaccine.

Because the Moderna vaccine requires two doses 28 days apart, you must return to the UNF Field House at the same time as your appointment 28 days after your initial dose.

Those who receive their initial dose on Feb. 2 should come back on March 2. Those who receive their initial dose on Feb. 3 should come back on March 3.