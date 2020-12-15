UF Health to distribute thousands of COVID-19 doses to area hospitals

UF Health was one of five hospitals in the State of Florida to receive and distribute Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida, along with the rest of the country, took a major step forward in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived at UF Health Monday morning.

UF Health estimates by Tuesday, they could have 20,000 vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, though moving and storing the precious cargo poses some challenges, according to hospital staff.

Pfizer’s vaccine is required to stay at a temperature of -94 degrees Farenheit.

Super low chillers at UF Health can hold and store the vaccine, which arrived in two heavy boxes containing dry ice to keep the vaccine at the desired temperature.

Healthcare workers on the frontlines like UF Health pharmacist Ben Beto were excited and anxious to get the shots.

“I’m feeling everything with the cameras in front of me, but, I’m very excited, very honored, and hopefully it works out,” Beto said.

UF Health says there are logistical challenges to keeping the vaccine safe for its travels.

“We have the ultra low cold storage, we have a process by which we’ll be able to get it into refrigeration and draw vials to be delivered directly,” Jeannie Bradshaw, division director of rehabilitation services at UF Health says one of the biggest challenges is not wasting any vaccine.

“We don’t want to waste any vaccine," Bradshaw said. "There’s five doses per vial so do we have the right number of people so we don’t lose any vaccine?"

Bradshaw said that question part of why there is a soft opening of inoculating 10 staff members on the first day of receiving the vaccine.

At 10:39 a.m., @UFJaxDeanHaley, a board-certified ER physician & CEO of @UFHealthJax, is thought to be the first in FL to be vaccinated. He was followed by other physicians, nurses, a pharmacist & more who give care in areas with patients with COVID-19. https://t.co/nxtVVkJFbP pic.twitter.com/3It46BXdnF — UF Health (@UFHealth) December 14, 2020

“Our plan is to see when we get towards the end of the day, our appointments have all shown up, do we have any vaccine left?" Bradshaw asked. "Do we have people that are still willing to come and get their vaccine quickly?”

Pfizer’s vaccine can remain effective six hours after a vial is opened.

Beto says despite getting the vaccine, he wants to continue wearing a mask and keep others safe. The vaccine requires two doses in order to be effected.

“We have to build immunity, so it’s going to take some time," Beto explained. I also have some parents that are elderly so I got to protect them because I still see them on a regular basis so it’s very important."

While UF Health staff say they are unsure when the vaccine will become available to the public, many stores are on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to receive the vaccine when its available.

Publix is one of the stores on that list, but they said that details are pending.

CVS told First Coast News they will be ready to administer COVID-19 vaccines in long-term care facilities based on anticipated emergency use authorization for one or more vaccine candidates.

They say vaccines will be available at all pharmacy locations when vaccines are available for wider distribution.