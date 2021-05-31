Florida phasing out state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites

Vaccination efforts will be transitioned to a locally led effort of primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations and county health departments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five state-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites across Jacksonville are set to close next month as the state surpasses 10 million Floridians vaccinated, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The next phase of the state's COVID-19 response will include a "robust network of local community providers who will ensure vaccine access for all Floridians," DOH said in a news release. That means vaccination efforts will be transitioned to a locally led effort of primary care providers, retail and pharmacy locations, county health departments and local governments.

As a part of this transition, the news release says, DOH will coordinate with local community providers in Duval County to ensure vaccine access for all Floridians.

State-supported COVID-19 vaccination sites in Duval County will close on the following timeline:

Edward Waters College, 1840 W. 9th Street Jacksonville, FL 32209 -- Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Regency Square Mall, 9501 Arlington Expressway Jacksonville, FL 32225 -- Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Legends Center, 5130 Soutel Drive Jacksonville, FL 32208 -- Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Celebration Church, 9555 R.G. Skinner Parkway Jacksonville, FL 32256 -- Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Friday, June 18

Port of Jacksonville, 2831 Talleyrand Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32206 -- Last day of COVID-19 vaccination: Sunday, June 20