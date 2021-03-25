State allows Gateway vaccination site to administer more than 500 first doses

On Wednesday, a spokesperson told First Coast News the Gateway side gave away more than 600 doses.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Gateway Mall COVID-19 vaccination site will be allowed to administer more than 500 first doses per day as needed after getting approval from state officials Wednesday.

The site was supposed to be limited to only 500 first doses per day with the rest to be used for second doses. However, state officials allowed the site to go beyond that number if there is a need, and if there is enough supply.

On Wednesday, with the 500 first dose limitation dropped, Gateway Mall gave 603 away first doses, plus 984 second doses.

"Supply was available and we did not want to turn anyone away," a spokesperson told First Coast News.

At the Normandy and Hammond satellite sites, workers were only administering second dose vaccines. In all, the satellite sites combined to give away 141 doses.