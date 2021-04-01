St. Johns County to reopen COVID-19 vaccine registration after receiving new shipment

St. Johns County closed residents from making appointments on Sunday until the county received its next shipment of vaccines.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County has reopened registration for appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the county received its second shipment of vaccines.

The county announced Monday it had received 800 new vaccines from the state.

According to the county, all appointments before Friday will be given to those on a waiting list made by the Department of Health.

However, residents may register for an appointment on Thursday at 9 a.m. The appointments will be for Friday.

For information on how to register for an appointment, residents should call the COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 904-295-3711.