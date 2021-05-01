St. Johns County takes charge of vaccine program from state

Last week and Saturday, people waited for hours in their cars to get the vaccine. However, the county is now running the vaccine program.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, the vaccine process was vastly different than what it was just days ago in St. Johns County.

Last week and Saturday, people waited for hours in their cars to get the vaccine.

However, the county is now running the vaccine program rather not the state health department. Many said the process was smooth, unlike the chaotic scene over the weekend.

Gerry Herman received the COVID-19 vaccine Monday in St. Augustine.

"It was extraordinarally efficient," Herman said. "It's amazing compared to what I had to go through last week."

Last week, he was one of many people, most of them older than 65, who waited in their cars for hours for the vaccine in St. Johns County. Like many, he was turned away.

The vaccines here were being given on a first come, first served basis.

"It was horrendous," Herman recalled.

At that point the Florida Department of Health was in charge of the vaccine program, and the county leaders saw that the state’s plan was not working.

On Monday, St. Johns County Administrator Hunter Conrad agreed that what happened last week did not work.

First Coast News obtained a letter. In it, the county offered the state last week to help to administer the vaccines to residents.

"I can tell you [the state] did not have the manpower and resources, and I think they found that out," Conrad said.

The Florida Department of Health accepted St. Johns County’s help Friday. The state’s letter to the county said a phone system was part of the problem last week, forcing the state to go to a first come, first served basis.

The vaccine process ran smoothly at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center in West Augustine. It is the newly designated location for the COVID-19 vaccine, and the county is running the whole show on an appointment basis.

"People administering the vaccines are firefighters, EMT’s and medics with the St. Johns County Fire Rescue," Captain Bob Snell with St. Johns County Fire Rescue said.

The county will now give vaccinations to the waiting list it inherited from the state. Gerry Herman was one of those on the list.

"The county is in charge," Herman said. "They’re amazing."