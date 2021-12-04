St. Johns County to open 3 pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites this week

The three locations for vaccinations will be in St. Augustine on Thursday, Hastings on Friday and Fruit Cove on Sunday.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story that originally aired on April 7.

The State of Florida will put up three pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites in St. Johns County beginning Thursday.

On Thursday, April 15, there will be a vaccination site at the St. Augustine and St. Johns County Visitor Information Center, located at 10 South Castillo Drive in St. Augustine.

On Friday, April 16, there will be a vaccination site at the Hastings Branch Library, located at 6195 South Main Street in Hastings.

On Sunday, April 18, there will be a vaccination site at Mills Field, located at 1805 Racetrack Road in Fruit Cove.

The vaccination sites will be open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will administer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine only. Each site will be able to administer up to 400 doses of the vaccine.

Anyone 18 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine without an appointment. Vaccines will be given on a first-come, first-served basis.