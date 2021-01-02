Doctor: Second COVID-19 vaccine doses provide high immunity, but not immediately

A Jacksonville doctor says it takes 3 - 4 weeks after the second dose, depending on which vaccine you get.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first dose of the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine does provide some immunity, according to Dr. Mohammed Reza, an infectious disease doctor in Jacksonville and Daytona Beach.

"Right after that first dose, two weeks out, you get some immunity. You get about a 50% immunity against this virus," Reza said.

While the first dose protects you to some extent, and the second dose of both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines make your immunity stronger, providing 94 - 95% immunity.

However, the boosted immunity does not happen right after you get the second dose. It takes longer depending on which vaccine you get.

"For the Pfizer vaccine, about three weeks after the first does will boost your immunity to provide that 95% protection," Reza explained. "For the Moderna vaccine, it’s about four weeks to boost to 94% immunity to the virus."

The reason experts say to wear a mask even after the second dose is research shows the virus may still be transmitted asymptomatically even after the vaccine.

"Those studies are going on right now," Reza said.

Doctors and different officials tell First Coast News that there is no guarantee that counties or cities or local health departments will receive that second dose.