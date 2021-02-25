Regency Mall allowing eligible patients to get COVID-19 vaccine without appointments Thursday

Eligible people may visit the vaccination site without an appointment for their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Regency Mall is allowing eligible people to get vaccinated without an appointment Thursday, according to the Florida Association of Public Information Officers.

Anyone aged 65 and older may visit the vaccination site without an appointment for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, anyone who is due for their second dose may come to receive the vaccine.

You should bring a photo ID with you to the vaccination site.

The Regency Mall COVID-19 vaccination site will run from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.