Regency Mall administering COVID-19 vaccine to eligible people without appointments

State of FL @FLSERT Regency Mall #COVID19 Vaccination Site in JAX, FL.



For Sun 02/21/21:



Anyone 65+(FL resident) can come for their first dose without an appointment today.



Anyone due for their 2nd dose (21 days or after) can come without an appointment.



