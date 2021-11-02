Questions Answered | "After you get the shot, why do you still have to wear a mask?

Our Vaccine Team is answering your questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — First Coast News viewer Portia Taylor asked a good question: "After you get the shot, why do you have to still wear a mask and social distance?"

She says, "Thought the shot was supposed to make you safe."

Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Mohammed Reza says, "For sure, Portia, that's a good question. It's hard to understand...Why, after the vaccine, do I still have to wear this mask?"

Dr. Reza says studies are still ongoing, but, using himself as an example, "I know that I, after two shots and two weeks ago, I cannot get severe or symptomatic COVID, but we don't know if I could still get asymptomatic COVID and carry in my nasal pharynx. and transmit it to others around me."