New Publix vaccine appointments will open Friday at 6 a.m.

Locally, the appointments can only be made in St Johns County and Flagler but you don't have to be a resident to apply.

TAMPA, Fla — COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be made available Friday at participating Publix stores

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, eligible customers can book appointments for Saturday, Jan. 23. Appointments can only be made online

RELATED: How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Publix

The coronavirus vaccine is available at select Publix stores in 18 counties throughout Florida.

Only healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term healthcare facilities, and seniors age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at this time.

Visit the Publix website to book an appointment.

