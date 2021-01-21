Locally, the appointments can only be made in St Johns County and Flagler but you don't have to be a resident to apply.

TAMPA, Fla — COVID-19 vaccine appointment will be made available Friday at participating Publix stores.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday, eligible customers can book appointments for Saturday, Jan. 23. Appointments can only be made online.

The coronavirus vaccine is available at select Publix stores in 18 counties throughout Florida.

Only healthcare workers, residents and staff of long-term healthcare facilities, and seniors age 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida at this time.

Visit the Publix website to book an appointment.