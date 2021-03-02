Publix to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine in Nassau County

The vaccine supply comes from the Florida Department of Health in Nassau County, as a part of the county's weekly allotment.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Publix will soon begin to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible residents in Nassau County.

According to a press release, Publix locations in Fernandina Beach and Yulee will be accepting appointments to distribute the vaccine. Appointments must be made through Nassau County.

The vaccine supply comes from the Florida Department of Health in Nassau County, as a part of the county's weekly allotment.

After you register through the waitlist, you should wait for an email saying you have been selected to claim your dose and schedule your appointment.

You should only register once as duplicates are deleted. The contact information you provide will remain in the system until you are selected to receive a vaccine dose.

Any unclaimed doses are offered to other people on the waitlist. If you see a call from the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) with the number 904-548-0900, you should answer it as it could be someone hoping to schedule an appointment.

The EOC will not leave a message on your phone.

