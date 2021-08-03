Publix to begin prioritizing school, child care workers for COVID-19 vaccine

The company also announced they will begin scheduling appointments for people to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Publix is making changes to their vaccine protocols, the company announced in a press release Monday.

In addition to the Moderna vaccine already being distributed, Publix will begin to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after receiving its first shipment of the newest of the three approved vaccines in the U.S.

Beginning on Wednesday, each Wednesday's scheduling opportunity will be dedicated for appointments to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Scheduling opportunities on Monday and Friday will be dedicated to those wishing to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Another major change Publix is making is the groups the company will prioritize for vaccines. While all people eligible to receive a vaccine in Florida may apply for an appointment, it will prioritize school and childcare workers. This includes:

Teachers, school staff and child care workers who work in pre-primary, primary and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff and bus drivers) and

Those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.

This new prioritization will also begin Wednesday.

Once school and childcare workers are finished making appointments, eligible people may reserve any remaining appointment.

The online reservation system will open Wednesday at 7 a.m. People who make an appointment Wednesday will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on either Mar. 13 or Mar. 14.

People under 65 who set up an appointment due to extreme vulnerability must bring the official state form signed by a physician to their appointment.