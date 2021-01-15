Publix announces free COVID-19 vaccines across Georgia to those eligible

Here's what you need to qualify.

Publix announced that it will be distributing the COVID-19 vaccine for free across 108 Georgia Publix pharmacies.

In a press release, a spokesperson from the company said the move is in collaboration with the State of Georgia and Gov. Brian Kemp.

“At Publix, we know how important it is to be there, especially in times of need,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We are grateful for the opportunity to provide this critical service to the Georgia community.”

In order to receive the vaccine, an appointment must be made.

First responders, health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older and their caregivers, and residents and staff of long-term care facilities are the only people who currently qualify for vaccines at these locations.

People who are eligible can begin making an appointment as soon as Friday, Jan 15 by visiting Publix.com/covidvaccine.

Here’s what you need to bring: