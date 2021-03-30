Publix will not have vaccination appointments on Easter weekend

The reservation system will close ahead of Wednesday's scheduling opportunity in preparation.

LAKELAND, Fla. — Publix is closing up shop for Easter weekend when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine immunization appointments.

The grocery giant says it is canceling its Wednesday scheduling opportunity in Florida to keep the weekend clear. Your next chance to snag a slot for a vaccine will be on April 2 when the reservation system re-opens at 7 a.m.

Anyone getting their second dose is not impacted by the scheduling change, according to a press release.

Publix is still prioritizing K-12 and child care teachers and personnel for future vaccination appointments at the direction of the federal government.

After those in the prioritized group are finished making appointments, any remaining appointments will be available to other eligible individuals.

You can register for an appointment through Publix here starting at 7 a.m. The grocery chain does not accept appointments over the phone.

You can visit the Publix COVID-19 website to see if your county is on the list.

Find out if you're eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine here.