Publix cancels Wednesday vaccination scheduling, no appointments accepted during Easter weekend

People who are supposed to get their second dose of the vaccine from Publix are not affected by the change.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Publix announced there will not be any appointments for people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during Easter weekend.

As a result, it is canceled all Wednesday scheduling opportunities in Florida.

The system will reopen Friday for people to get the Moderna vaccine the following Monday.

People who have made appointments to receive their second dose of the vaccine are not affected by the announcement.

Typically, the Publix online reservation system opens on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays of each week at 7 a.m. Only people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida may schedule an appointment.

People who make an appointment on Monday will receive their vaccine between Wednesday-Friday.

People who make an appointment on Wednesday will receive their vaccine on Saturday or Sunday.

People who make an appointment on Friday will receive their vaccine on Monday or Tuesday.