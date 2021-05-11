Panama Pharmacy receives first shipment of Pfizer vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11

The pharmacy has the ability to vaccinate up to 300 kids for their first dose.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Pfizer pediatric doses have made their way right here on the First Coast.

Panama Pharmacy received its first shipment for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 5 to 11, giving the pharmacy the ability to vaccinate up to 300 kids for their first dose.

“We’re taking appointments right now just so we minimize the amount of waste that we have because the pediatric vaccine is so new there’s much less production of it right now than there are of the adult vaccines," said Kevin Duane, the owner of Panama Pharmacy.

Duane says they will start giving shots to the younger age group on Monday. So far about five appointments have been booked.

“We have four time slots per hour and we’re going to do them until no one wants them anymore so hopefully for a long time," said Duane.

Duane gave First Coast News a tour of where the kids will get seated and vaccinated.

There were toys, stylish band-aids, and the Pfizer vial.

Each pediatric vial holds 10 doses and is a smaller amount of the vaccine compared to the shots adults receive.

“In the adult dose there are 30 micrograms of material and for the pediatric dose, there are 10 micrograms of material. So it’s a third that we were given to person 12 and older," said Duane.

Duane says after the kids get their first dose in the next three weeks the pharmacy will receive more vaccines to provide the kids their second dose.