No appointment needed for 65 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine in St. Johns County

The St. Johns County Health Department said those who qualify can come with no appointment -- but with lines stretching for miles, there will be a long wait.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — People who qualify to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Johns County can do so without an appointment, the St. Johns County Health Department said Friday.

A spokesperson for the health department told First Coast News its phone lines got overloaded, so now people 65 and older can just show up to get the vaccine. The staff will be there until 3 p.m., and anyone who is still in line at that time will receive a voucher to return.

Thursday, the health department gave out 280 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and they are shooting to reach the same number Friday. The county was allotted 3,000 doses.

People arriving to get their shot must stay in their vehicles, and no animals are permitted to be inside the car. A maximum of four people can be inside the vehicle.

You must wear a mask before and after you receive your shot, the health department said.