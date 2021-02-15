New Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments open up at 7 a.m. Monday in Northeast Florida

If a county that has vaccine locations does not appear on the list, that means they did not receive additional doses, a spokesperson said Friday.

New COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open up online for Publix locations across Northeast Florida at 7 a.m. Monday.

If a county that has vaccination sites does not appear on the list of Publix stores with available appointments, that means the county did not receive additional doses, a company spokesperson told First Coast News Friday. That means no new appointments can be made in those counties at this time.

In Duval County, there are 25 Publix locations offering the vaccine, including 23 in Jacksonville, one in Jacksonville Beach and one in Neptune Beach. But, Duval County locations did not receive additional doses for new appointments to be made Friday.

You can click here to see a list of counties and search for a vaccination site starting at 7 a.m.

Publix reminds everyone that you do not have to receive the vaccine in the county where you live if you get it at one of the Publix sites.