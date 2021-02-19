New COVID-19 vaccination site opening in North Jacksonville

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four federally supported vaccination sites across Florida, including one at the Gateway Mall on Norwood Avenue in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Note: The video above is from a related story.)

A new COVID-19 vaccination site is opening in North Jacksonville next month.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced four federally supported vaccination sites across Florida, including one at the Gateway Mall on Norwood Avenue in Jacksonville. The site will open March 3 and will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to a news release from DeSantis' office.

Each site will administer 2,000 vaccines per day, and each will also have two smaller, mobile satellite sites that will administer 500 doses per day in underserved areas, according to the news release.

"Through this hub and spoke model each group of one primary site and two satellite sites will offer 3,000 vaccinations per day," the news release says.

The Jacksonville site will be located at Gateway Mall, 5200 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208.

In order to register for a vaccination appointment, people will use the state's current preregistration system. Patients can visit myvaccine.fl.gov or call 1-866-200-3762.

The other three newly announced sites will be set up at the following locations:

Tampa Greyhound Track

755 E. Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33604

Valencia College – West Campus

1800 S. Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

Miami Dade Community College (North Campus)

11380 NW 27th Ave.

Miami, FL 33167