Most local vaccine sites see slow turnout for first day of expanded vaccination eligibility

Many vaccination sites in Duval County saw no to little wait times for people to get vaccinated.

Florida residents 60-years-old and older are now eligible to get vaccinated as of Monday, expanding eligibility from 65 and older.

The state sites and the federally supported sites, however, did not see long lines of people coming to get vaccinated on Monday.

"I've been waiting and waiting until they get that mark, 60, where you can get it done," 60-year-old Gloria Sell said. "So they said they had it out here today, so me and my husband decided to come get it."

Sell got her shot at the Oceanway Community Center site, a satellite site of the Gateway state-run, federally supported site. The site and the other satellite site, the Carver Center, are both able to give 500 doses per day. On Sunday, Oceanway vaccinated only 109 people while the Carver Center gave 206 doses.

Healthcare workers at Oceanway Monday said they had 30 to 40 people line up in the morning, but after that, people just trickled in.

"We didn't wait or anything. We walked right in and got our shot," Sell said. "I hope everyone gets them like they're supposed to. They don't hurt and they don't take but a minute of your time."

Darrell Johnson is 64 and got his shot Monday at the Gateway site.

"It was pretty smooth. It didn't take long at all," Johnson said. "I came last week, but I hadn’t reached the age, and this morning I was watching the news I saw it had been lowered to 60 so I said I better go."

A FEMA spokesperson at Gateway said there was a line Monday morning to get in. She said a steady number of people showed up throughout the day to get shots. Gateway can give 3,000 doses per day, something it has not done yet.

State officials said they do not throw doses away. Instead, they draw doses as people arrive. They are able to put doses back in the refrigerator as long as they haven't been put into the syringe. Officials did say on rare occasions when there may be an extra dose at the end of the day that has been put in a syringe, a shot in an arm, even if it's someone who doesn't meet the criteria, is better than a shot thrown out.

They stress this does not usually happen, and people should not to show up to sites if they do not meet Florida's criteria.

At Regency, one of the state's sites, a lot of people said they were getting their second doses. Around noon Monday, state officials, as they have done several times before with Regency, tweeted, "No lines! No wait! No appointment needed!"

State officials do not release the daily numbers for each site until late each night, and they were not available yet at the time this article was written.

Those eligible for a shot can also register online and go to pharmacies at stores like Winn-Dixie, Haveys, Walmart and Publix.