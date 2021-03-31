Lutheran Social Services offering Johnson & Johnson vaccines Wednesday; no appointment needed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (Note: The video above was originally published on March 25.)
Lutheran Social Services is offering free Johnson & Johnson vaccinations Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Organizers say only Florida residents 40 years of age and older are eligible to receive a vaccination.
The mobile site has a set quantity and vaccines are being administered on a first-come, first-serve basis, with no appointments.
“We have a lot of clients and neighbors who need this vaccine, and we are so grateful they will have the opportunity to get it right here at LSS,” said Bill Brim, LSS executive director. “It is so important for everyone in our community to get vaccinated. We consider it a privilege to help make that happen.”
Vaccines are available now while supplies last at the site located at 4615 Philips Highway.