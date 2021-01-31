Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down LA vaccine site

Some of the protesters shouted for people not to get the shots.

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Times reports that one of the largest vaccination sites in the nation temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours.

Officials say the Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution.

The protesters had members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups. Some of them carried signs decrying the COVID-19 vaccine and shouting for people not to get the shots.

There were no incidents of violence.

The United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, has the safest vaccine supply in its history. Although side effects are possible, vaccines -- and enough people getting them -- helps to limit the spread or even completely eradicate diseases.

German Jaquez, speaking with the Times, said some of the protesters were telling people the coronavirus is not real and vaccination is dangerous.

"This is the wrong message," Jaquez said. "I’ve been waiting for weeks to get an appointment. I am a dentist; I am taking a big risk being around patients. I want to be safe for my patients and for my family. The vaccine is the only way to beat the virus."

There have been more than 26 million cases of COVID-19 reported across the U.S. since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine. Of those, 3.3 million have been reported in hardest-hit California.

As of Sunday morning, 439,536 people have died in the U.S. after testing positive for the virus.