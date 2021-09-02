x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Vaccine

List: Publix stores offering COVID-19 vaccinations on the First Coast

Below is a list of the Publix stores in the Northeast Florida region administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. —


Clay County

Fleming Island

  • Fleming Island Shopping Center: 5000 U.S. Highway 17, Suite 11 
  • Hibernia Pavilion: 865 Hibernia Road, Suite 200 

Middleburg

  • Middleburg Crossing: 2640 Blanding Blvd. 

Orange Park

  • Pine Tree Plaza: 410 Blanding Blvd. 
  • The Village Shopping Center: 950 Blanding Blvd. 
  • Oakleaf Commons: 1075 Oakleaf Plantation Parkway, Suite 200

Columbia County

Lake City

  • Lake City Commons: 255 NW Commons Loop

Duval County

Jacksonville

  • Duval Station Centre: 731 Duval Station Road, Suite 4 
  • Oakleaf Plantation Center: 9518 Argyle Forest Blvd. 
  • Harbour Place: 13170-29 Atlantic Blvd. 
  • Oak Hill Village: 7628 103rd St., Suite 24 
  • Old St. Augustine Plaza: 11250-4 Old St. Augustine Road 
  • Intracoastal Plaza: 14444 Beach Blvd., Suite 6 
  • Publix Plaza: 9100 Merrill Road 
  • Roosevelt Square Shopping Center: 4495 Roosevelt Blvd., Suite E-1
  • Kernan Square: 12620 Beach Blvd., Suite 12 
  • Argyle Village: 6001-45 Argyle Forest Blvd. 
  • Reedy Branch Commons: 10920 Baymeadows Road 
  • Windsor Commons Shopping Center: 4765 Hodges Blvd. 
  • Publix at Riverside: 2033 Riverside Ave. 
  • Deerwood Lake Commons: 4320 Deerwood Lake Parkway 
  • Mandarin Oaks Shopping Center: 11406 San Jose Blvd. 
  • Normandy Crossing: 7749 Normandy Blvd. 
  • Publix: 10500 San Jose Blvd., Suite 36 
  • The Shoppes of Bartram Park: 13820 Old St. Augustine Road 
  • St. John's Town Center: 4413 Town Center Parkway, Suite 100 
  • Publix at University Square: 2875 University Blvd. W. 
  • Publix at Dames Pointe: 7117 Merrill Road 
  • Publix at Arlington River: 5858 Atlantic Blvd. 
  • Cobblestone Crossing: 2771 Monument Road, Suite 19 

Jacksonville Beach

  • South Beach Parkway: 670 Marsh Landing Parkway 

Neptune Beach

  • Seminole Shoppes: 630 Atlantic Blvd.

Flagler County

Flagler Beach

  • Beach Village: 414 Beach Village Drive

Palm Coast

  • Publix at Palm Coast Town Center: 800 Belle Terre Parkway 
  • Belle Terre Crossings: 4950 Belle Terre Parkway 
  • Island Walk at Palm Coast: 250 Palm Coast Parkway NE, Building 1000

Nassau County

Fernandina Beach 

  • Island Walk Shopping Center: 1421 Sadler Road 

Yulee 

  • Villages of Amelia: 463855 State Road 200 

St. Johns County

Ponte Vedra

  • Nocatee Town Center: 120 Marketside Ave.

Ponte Vedra Beach

  • The Shoppes at Palm Valley: 3777 Palm Valley Road 
  • Sawgrass Village: 220 Front St. 

St. Augustine

  • Cobblestone Village at St. Augustine: 125 Jenkins St. 
  • Anastasia Plaza: 1033 A1A Beach Blvd. 
  • Vilano Beach Town Center: 55 Ava Way 
  • Shoppes at Murabella: 84 Tuscan Way 
  • Shoppes at Mission Trace: 955 State Road 16 
  • Moultrie Square: 4255 U.S. Highway 1 S
  • The Shoppes at Palencia Commons: 7462 U.S. Highway 1 N

St. Johns

  • Julington Village: 450 State Road 13, Suite 109 
  • Plantation Plaza: 2750 Racetrack Road 
  • John's Creek Center: 2845 County Road 210 West 
  • Bartram Market: 155 Bartram Market Drive, Suite 100

Related Articles

Credit: First Coast News