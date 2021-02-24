Jacksonville Walmart hosting COVID-19 vaccine event at Lem Turner Road location

Walmart will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine at a drive-thru clinic on Lem Turner Road beginning Thursday.

In an effort to provide COVID-19 vaccine access to those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus, Walmart will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine at a drive-thru clinic on Lem Turner Road beginning Thursday.

Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by clicking here. Insurance is not required, and there is no cost to receive the vaccine.

Walmart is holding vaccination events in locations that prioritize access for those deemed most vulnerable, the company said in a news release. Team members factored in demographic information, local health needs, staffing and medically underserved data to identify locations where the company thinks it can make the greatest impact in increasing vaccine access.

Appointments to receive the second vaccination will be made while at the first appointment. Walmart anticipates these events will take place over the next several weeks as allocation allows, the news release says.

The clinic is in partnership with the U.S. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. At this time, the vaccines will be available to those who meet the following criteria: People 65 years of age and older, health care personnel with direct patient contact and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

“We have two goals as we administer vaccines: first, to get as many shots in eligible arms as possible so we can start the process of reopening our country, and second, ensuring equitable vaccine access across the communities we serve,” said Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Executive Vice President, Health & Wellness, in the news release. “We will continue finding new ways to increase vaccination access for our customers as we work towards the eventual end of the pandemic.”