Lake City hosts mobile COVID-19 vaccination drive

The popup vaccination drive is taking place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The community center is located on Northeast Coach Anders Lane.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those 18 years of age and older on a first-come, first-served basis. U.S. Representative Al Lawson worked with coordinators from the Gateway Mall Community Vaccination Center in Jacksonville to bring the mobile vaccination center to the Lake City community, according to a FEMA news release.