Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, how it works and will it be effective?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New vaccines have been in the works and we may be getting closer to having a third vaccine!

Johnson & Johnson has shown new data from the clinical trial finding out these vaccines do work.

Sometime next week, the vice chairman of the executive committee of Johnson & Johnson and chief scientific officer, Dr. Paul Stoffels told First Coast News they plan on applying to the Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA.

“We think we could do something very important for humanity, it’s preventing hospitalization and severe disease from COVID-19," said Dr. Stoffels.

The nation coming closer to having a third COVID vaccine. If Johnson & Johnson is approved by the Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA. The company believes they can deliver 100 million doses to the U.S. by June.

“The one dose is a pandemic situation you want to protect fast and you want to protect many people and so our vaccine has the feature of being able to be produced at very large quantities," said Dr. Stoffels.

Also with a normal refrigerator temperature for the one-dose vaccines, Dr. Stoffels says it will make the vaccine distribution a lot smoother.

“A single dose, simple to be administered, simple to be distributed, very fast, will give you the opportunity to have a big public health impact on a large scale," said Dr. Stoffels.

Assistant Chief Medical Officer at UF Health Jacksonville Dr. Chirag Patel says The Johnson & Johnson vaccines use a common cold virus that has been modified to resemble the COVID virus and be harmless.

“The trade-off of course is the effectiveness again it’s 72 percent in preventing you from getting COVID versus Pfizer and Moderna which is higher," said Dr. Patel.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccines are 85 percent effective against severe illnesses and 100 percent effective against hospitalization and death.

“Even at 72 percent your still looking at almost double the effectiveness of the flu shot so this is still a fairly effective vaccine in preventing COVID," said Dr. Patel.