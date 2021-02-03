Johnson & Johnson doses to go into arms on the First Coast as early as Wednesday

First Coast News reached out to all of the local health departments, and the only one who is currently expecting Johnson & Johnson doses is Duval County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were packed up and distributed across the country Monday.

So, when and where will the one dose vaccine be available on the First Coast?

Dr. Michael Koren, CEO of at Jacksonville Center for Clinical Research, predicts it could be going into arms as soon as Wednesday.

“This the same thing that happened for Pfizer, Moderna," Koren explained. "Literally within two or three days after the emergency authorization it was here in the hospitals, “

ABC has confirmed the initial 3.9 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines available this week will be distributed in the following way:

2.8 m for states and local jurisdictions

800k to pharmacies

70k to community centers

90k to federally qualified health centers

Dr. Koren said he hopes to see the positive test rate here in Florida continue to decline as more people are vaccinated

“I’m pretty optimistic that starting in early April we’ll see some pretty low levels, and there will be a sense of comfortability going out and doing things that we weren’t doing before," he added.

First Coast News reached out to all of the local health departments, and the only one who is currently expecting Johnson & Johnson doses is Duval County.

It received confirmation that an order was placed, and should receive a shipment sometime this week. The Duval County DOH spokesperson said the understanding is that the shipment will then be distributed to the federal vaccination sites.

In fact, one of the four in Florida was set up in North Jacksonville Monday.

For now, the Gateway Mall hub is ready to distribute up to 2,000 Pfizer vaccines a day starting Wednesday.

Staff running the hub said there will also be two satellite sites in northwest Jacksonville at the Hammond Senior Center and on the westside at the Normandy Community Center on Lindsey Road, which will each have an additional 500 Pfizer vaccines available a day for those who are eligible.

Through a partnership between FEMA and state entities, the hub and satellite sites will be administrating shots seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Florida residents can make appointments on myvaccine.fl.gov, but walk-ups will also be accepted.