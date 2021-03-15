JHA, Agape Family Health to host vaccination event Friday

The vaccination event at JHA's Centennial Tower will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 5 p.m., according to the JHA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) and Agape Family Health will administer 500 COVID-19 vaccine doses Friday at Centennial Tower senior center.

Agape will hold another vaccination event on March 25 at Hogan Creek Towers, though the times for that event were not announced.

“Agape Family Health has been providing COVID testing at our facilities since last year,” said JHA interim CEO and President Dwayne Alexander. “They have been a great partner and this vaccination program is the next step in providing care our residents as we fight this pandemic.”