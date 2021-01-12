Jacksonville vaccination site gives 40% more booster shots than before omicron variant

Doctors say getting the booster shot is the best way to defend yourself and your community against omicron and ahead of the holidays.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Doctors recommend getting the COVID-19 booster shot to prepare for the possible spread of the omicron variant to the U.S. and to keep yourself and your family safe during the holidays.

Since the news of omicron broke, some Jacksonville vaccination sites have already seen more people come in for booster shots.

Agape Family Health runs free, walk-in vaccination and testing sites including ones at Lane Wiley Senior Center and Clanzel T. Brown Senior Center, every day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They offer Pfizer, Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Their CEO says they're seeing more people come in for booster shots.

"I just took the Johnson & Johnson booster shot," Omari Green said. "With that new variant, it pushed me to do it even more."

Doctors say getting the booster shot is the best way to defend yourself and your community against omicron. At Agape Family Health, they saw a 40% increase in the number of people who came to get the booster shot after the news of omicron broke.

"On average last week, we were looking at about 50 people and we had almost 70 people yesterday," said CEO Mia Jones at the Clanzel T. Brown Senior Center.

Jones says testing numbers are low. New COVID-19 cases in Florida are at their lowest level since spring of 2020. But ahead of the holidays, Jones expects testing numbers to increase.

Looking at data from the Florida Department of Health, about 8 million people who are fully vaccinated have not gotten a booster or additional shot.

David Mitchell just got his second dose, and his reason for doing so is pretty simple.

"I guess to save my life," he said.

At Winn-Dixie, you can get $10 off your groceries if you get any vaccine dose there.