Jacksonville restaurant joins list of large employers paying workers to get vaccinated

Bento Asian Kitchen and Sushi is offering employees two hours of pay to get their vaccines once they're eligible.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — How much would you have to be paid for you to get your COVID-19 vaccine? Hopefully nothing, but more and more employers are sweetening the deal by offering incentives to workers who get the shot.

This includes large nationwide companies like Amazon, Trader Joe's, Aldi, Dollar General, Instacart, Amtrak and Olive Garden's parent company. There's also a family-owned Florida company on that list.

Bento Asian Kitchen and Sushi is Orlando-based with fewer than 900 workers, and all of its brick-and-mortar locations are in Florida -- including a location on Jacksonville's Southside. The company is offering employees two hours of pay to get their vaccines once they're eligible.

"I think if the company is working with you enough to say, 'Hey we'll actually pay for you guys to go do this,' I think that gives enough incentive," said Southside Bento Kitchen Manager Brian Pitts. "Or enough for me at least."

Employers can require a flu shot, though you can be exempt due to a medical condition or religious beliefs. This is cited by lawyers and the Society for Human Resource Management, an organization which earlier this month joined more than 40 employer groups to ask the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for guidance clarifying how far employers can go in offering vaccination incentives without running into legal concerns.

Jacksonville Attorney Tad Delegal says the incentives could actually work the other way.

"In a lot of ways, it may reduce employer liability for potential lawsuits related to getting COVID because employers can be liable for failing to take safety precautions," Delegal said.

Pitts is already planning on getting his vaccine, but First Coast News also talked to one of his coworkers who is not. Pitts hopes the company's incentive will help show others it's worth it.

"The past two years have been really hard," he said. "I think after this vaccination, once more and more people go out and get it, the world will start coming back to normal."

Delegal says he thinks it's a better idea to incentivize a vaccination instead of mandating one. He hopes it encourages people to do something they would do anyway.

"Hopefully that would be a way to just encourage people to do the right thing," Delegal said.

Pitts says the sanitization and safety precautions they take at Bento will not stop even after more people get the vaccine.