Jacksonville long-term care residents receive COVID-19 vaccines

River City Rehab Center is the first long-term care facility in Jacksonville to receive the vaccines for its residents.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The first long-term care facility patients in Jacksonville are receiving their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday afternoon at River City Rehab Center.

The state is prioritizing nursing homes, then assisted living facilities for patients to receive the vaccine across the state.

"I’m pleased to announce that @Walgreens will begin their mission to vaccinate staff and residents at FL’s long-term care facilities tomorrow in Jacksonville - 3 days ahead of schedule," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted on Friday. "I appreciate @Walgreens for leaning in. There is no time to waste!"

You can watch the process of patients receiving their vaccines live below.

Monday, health care workers received the first round of vaccines in the state, with UF Health CEO Dr. Leon Haley the first person in the state of Florida to receive the vaccine outside of a clinical trial.