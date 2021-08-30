Jacksonville barbershop chosen by White House for vaccine clinic

"I love to give back to my community. I love the neighborhood, and not just my community, but all around Jacksonville," owner Dana Miller said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The White House chose a barbershop in Jacksonville to host a vaccine clinic as part of its 'Shots at the Shop' initiative.

The Man Cave Barbershop on the East Side will host the clinic between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. The FAMU College of Pharmacy and Black Nurses Association will be on hand to administer the free Pfizer vaccine.

There will also be food trucks and a DJ from 101.5 for entertainment.

"I give God all the glory that my barbershop was selected," owner Dana Miller said. "I love to give back to my community. I love the neighborhood, and not just my community, but all around Jacksonville. It's a great opportunity to be able to hold this event."