Jacksonville barbershop chosen by White House for vaccine clinic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The White House chose a barbershop in Jacksonville to host a vaccine clinic as part of its 'Shots at the Shop' initiative.
The Man Cave Barbershop on the East Side will host the clinic between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Tuesday. The FAMU College of Pharmacy and Black Nurses Association will be on hand to administer the free Pfizer vaccine.
There will also be food trucks and a DJ from 101.5 for entertainment.
"I give God all the glory that my barbershop was selected," owner Dana Miller said. "I love to give back to my community. I love the neighborhood, and not just my community, but all around Jacksonville. It's a great opportunity to be able to hold this event."
Florida Blue is also participating in the event with giveaways as well as agents at the shop to answer people's questions concerning Obamacare and other questions.