Will it be safe to return to workplaces when we get the green light?

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom from Baptist Health in Jacksonville says nationwide the vaccine rollout has been running smoothly.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Most of us are still working from home, and that was a big transition, but what about returning back to the office during the COVID-19 pandemic?

“I think anytime people are coming back together there’s always a risk that infections will go up," said Dr. Elizabeth Ransom of Baptist Health in Jacksonville.

Ransom says nationwide the vaccine rollout has been running smoothly.

“I think we’re between 2 and 3 million a doses a day now, and more and more significant numbers of the population are getting vaccinated," Ransom said.

So will it be safe to go back to work?

“You know I think in the early stages here it’s important to remember that we need to still maintain those precautions," Ransom said.

We hear about those safety precautions daily, but Ransom said there are still some concerns to think about even if people in your workplace are vaccinated.

“If they’re exposed, is there a possibility that they could transmit the virus and then if they transmit the virus to someone not vaccinated could that person get sick?" Ransom said.

“Ultimately the employer is going to have to reopen, and it’s going to be safer to reopen," said labor and employment law attorney Tad Delegal.

What if you don’t feel safe as an employee to return to work?

Delegal says if the employee's job requires the employee to be in-person and the employee can’t be accommodated, issues can rise.

"There’s not a legitimate medical reason for not getting the vaccine or not being in-person. There could be some terminations," Delegal said.