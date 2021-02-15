Immunocompromised patients concerned whether they should get COVID-19 vaccine

Doctors are getting this questions day in and day out. Experts give the answer for this group of the population.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tammy is a breast cancer patient. She's worried about getting the vaccine.

"I am having a hard time with my decision," Tammy said.

Dr. Ed Gorak, head of Cancer Medicine at Baptist/MD Anderson, Jacksonville, said he hears the same question every day: "Should I get it or should I not get it?"

"We've been recommending it to all of our patients," Gorak said.

However, for cancer patients, Gorak said timing is key. He said the protection from the vaccine might be better if it can be times either before or after chemo therapy or cancer treatment.

But what about getting full protection, the 90% we keep hearing about from both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines?

That might not happen for immunocompromised patients. Dr. Gorak said they were not studied in large numbers in the clinical trials.

However, Gorak said protection "is going to be zero if you don't get the vaccine."

Immunocompromised patients are also asking Dr. Gorak if maybe they should wait until more research is done.

Gorak recommends not waiting.

"The risk of significant morbidity in that population is quite high [from the virus]," Gorak said.

Gorak said the vaccine should not pose increased danger for those with immunocompromised immune systems.

As always, if you are in a high-risk group, say you have cancer or obesity or COPD or diabetes, etc., consult with your provider about the vaccine.